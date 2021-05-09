PayPal Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.2% to hit US$6.0b. PayPal Holdings also reported a statutory profit of US$0.92, which was an impressive 43% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PYPL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the 43 analysts covering PayPal Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$25.7b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 26% to US$3.28 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$25.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.09 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on PayPal Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$315, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PayPal Holdings at US$375 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$139. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of PayPal Holdings'historical trends, as the 17% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 16% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 14% annually. So although PayPal Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PayPal Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for PayPal Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

