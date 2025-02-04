News & Insights

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Declines

February 04, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.121 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.402 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.209 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $8.366 billion from $8.026 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.121 Bln. vs. $1.402 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $8.366 Bln vs. $8.026 Bln last year.

