PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.121 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $1.402 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.209 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $8.366 billion from $8.026 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

