PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 29, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.261 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.128 billion, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.370 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $8.288 million from $7.885 million last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.261 Bln. vs. $1.128 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $8.288 Mln vs. $7.885 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.22 Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.30

