PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.128 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.029 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.243 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $7.885 billion from $7.287 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

