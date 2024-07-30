News & Insights

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

July 30, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.128 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.029 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.243 billion or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $7.885 billion from $7.287 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.128 Bln. vs. $1.029 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.885 Bln vs. $7.287 Bln last year.

