PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.287 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $888 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.329 billion or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $7.791 billion from $7.699 billion last year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.287 Bln. vs. $888 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $7.791 Bln vs. $7.699 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.31 Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.10

