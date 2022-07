(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares are up more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning on reports that activist investor Elliott Management is targeting the company. PayPal will report its quarterly earnings on August 2.

Currently, shares are at $84.98, up 10.25 percent from the previous close of $77.04 on a volume of 11,681,274.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.