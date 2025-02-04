PAYPAL HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PYPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAYPAL HOLDINGS ($PYPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $8,366,000,000, missing estimates of $8,423,700,385 by $-57,700,385.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PYPL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 855 institutional investors add shares of PAYPAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/24, 09/26 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.