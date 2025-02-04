News & Insights

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PYPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 04, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative ->

PAYPAL HOLDINGS ($PYPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $8,366,000,000, missing estimates of $8,423,700,385 by $-57,700,385.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 855 institutional investors add shares of PAYPAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 10,419,351 shares (+12919.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $813,021,958
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 8,610,323 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $671,863,503
  • FMR LLC added 7,767,072 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $606,064,628
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,274,698 shares (+218.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $411,584,684
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 5,018,500 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $391,593,555
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,962,353 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $387,212,404
  • VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,601,006 shares (+605.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $280,986,498

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

