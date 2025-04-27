PAYPAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $PYPL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PAYPAL HOLDINGS ($PYPL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,003,041,206 and earnings of $1.19 per share.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PAYPAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 807 institutional investors add shares of PAYPAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 947 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/03, 02/13, 02/06.

on 03/03, 02/13, 02/06. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/11.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/11. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PYPL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/30/2024

PAYPAL HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $95.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $94.0 on 10/30/2024

