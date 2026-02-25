PayPal Holdings (DB:2PP) Price Target Decreased by 30.32% to 44.19

The average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings (DB:2PP) has been revised to 44,19 € / share. This is a decrease of 30.32% from the prior estimate of 63,42 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27,52 € to a high of 89,41 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.65% from the latest reported closing price of 35,45 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,401 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 355 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2PP is 0.33%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 789,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,289K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,240K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,604K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,132K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,954K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 26,219K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,119K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,472K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,766K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 16.90% over the last quarter.

