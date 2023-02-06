PayPal Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PYPL

In trading on Monday, shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.01, changing hands as low as $82.38 per share. PayPal Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PYPL's low point in its 52 week range is $66.385 per share, with $129.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.64. The PYPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
