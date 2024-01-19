PayPal Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PYPL

In trading on Friday, shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.31, changing hands as high as $65.30 per share. PayPal Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PYPL's low point in its 52 week range is $50.25 per share, with $88.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.78. The PYPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

