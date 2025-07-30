PayPal Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beating Estimates: ETFs in Focus

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and jumped 17.6% year over year. Results reflected better-than-expected growth in revenues.

The stock slipped more than 8% following the report, as the company saw slowing growth in transaction margin dollars. PayPal’s payment transactions declined 5% in the reported quarter.

PayPal saw an uptick in both total payment volume (TPV) and revenues compared to the first quarter, along with another quarter of high single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars. Reflecting this momentum, the company raised its full-year guidance for transaction margin dollars and EPS while maintaining its outlook for free cash flow.

Net revenues of $8.3 billion increased 5.1% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a forex-neutral basis. The figure topped the consensus mark by 2.3%.

Revenue Details of PYPL

TPV was $443.5 billion for the second quarter, up 6% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a forex-neutral basis. The transaction margin in dollar terms was $3.8 billion, which grew 6.5% on a reported basis. Excluding interest on customer balances, transaction margin dollars increased 8% to $3.5 billion.

Transaction revenues were $7.4 billion (89.8% of net revenues), up 4% year over year. Value Added Services revenues were $847 million (10.2% of net revenues), which rose 15.7% year over year.

Net revenues from the United States totaled $4.71 billion (56.8% of net revenues), up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. International net revenues were $3.6 billion (43.2% of net revenues), up 7.3% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a forex-neutral basis.

PayPal witnessed year-over-year growth of 2% in total active accounts to 438 million in the reported quarter. The company’s payment transactions per active account were 58.3 million, which dropped 4% year over year.

PayPal Raises 2025 Guidance

For 2025, PayPal anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $5.15 per share and $5.30 per share, calling for 11-14% growth year over year. This is up from the prior guided range of $4.95-$5.10.

The transaction margin dollar is expected between $15.35 billion and $15.5 billion, suggesting growth in the 5-6% range. This is ahead of the prior projection of $15.2 billion-$15.4 billion.

Non-GAAP non-transaction operating expenses are expected to grow in the low single-digit range.

Free cash flow is expected between $6 billion and $7 billion. Share repurchase is expected to be roughly $6 billion.

For the third quarter of 2025, PayPal expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.18 and $1.22 per share.

Transaction margin dollars are expected between $3.76 billion and $3.82 billion, suggesting growth in the 3-5% range for the current quarter.

