PayPal expects first-quarter revenue to be hit by coronavirus outbreak

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue to be at the lower end of its previously guided range, blaming disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We currently estimate the negative impact from COVID-19 to be an approximate one percentage point reduction, to PayPal's year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter," the company said in a statement.

The company, which had forecast first-quarter revenue of $4.78 billion-$4.84 billion last month, added that international cross-border e-commerce activity has been affected by the coronavirus.

On Monday, Mastercard Inc MA.N said its net revenue in the first quarter would take a hit of 2%-3% over its previous forecast if the coronavirus outbreak persists through the quarter.

