PayPal expects first-quarter revenue to be hit by coronavirus impact

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue to be at the lower end of its previously guided range of $4.78-$4.84 billion as it expects a hit from disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.