PayPal expects first-quarter revenue to be hit by coronavirus impact

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects first-quarter revenue to be at the lower end of its previously guided range of $4.78-$4.84 billion as it expects a hit from disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

