News & Insights

Bitcoin

PayPal Enables Business Accounts to Buy, Hold, and Sell Bitcoin And Crypto

September 25, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by Nikolaus Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has enabled its U.S. business account holders to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrency supported on its platform, such as Bitcoin, directly from their PayPal accounts. While this service is available nationwide, it will not be available in New York State at launch, PayPal stated.

"Since we launched the ability for PayPal and Venmo consumers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency in their wallets, we have learned a lot about how they want to use their cryptocurrency," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Senior Vice President of Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Digital Currencies at PayPal. "Business owners have increasingly expressed a desire for the same cryptocurrency capabilities available to consumers. We're excited to meet that demand by delivering this new offering, empowering them to engage with digital currencies effortlessly."

In addition to buying and selling, U.S. merchants can now externally transfer cryptocurrency to third-party wallets. This new functionality further increases the flexibility of crypto transactions for businesses.

PayPal’s expansion into offering businesses the ability to buy and hold Bitcoin and crypto on its platform builds on its growing digital currency initiatives. This includes the launch of consumer crypto services in 2020 and the introduction of its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.