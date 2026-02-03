PayPal Earnings Up In Q4; Guides Q1,FY26; Shares Plunge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), a financial technology company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, PayPal is 16.57% lesser at $43.66 on the Nasdaq.

Fourth quarter, net income increased to $1.44 billion from $1.12 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.53 versus $1.11 last year.

Adjusted net income declined to $1.16 billion from $1.21 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.23 versus $1.19 last year.

On average, 35 analysts had expected the company to report $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income jumped to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion in the prior year.

Net revenue increased to $8.68 billion from $8.37 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expected the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share to be at a mid-single digit decline.

For the full year 2026, earnings per share is expected to be at a mid-single digit decline and adjusted earnings per share to be at a low-single digit decline to slightly positive.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.