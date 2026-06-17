PayPal Deepens Venmo Integration: Can It Transform Digital Commerce?

PayPal’s PYPL Venmo is evolving from a peer-to-peer payments app into a meaningful revenue driver for PYPL. While peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers remain a core part of the platform, its future growth is increasingly driven by monetized products such as the Venmo Debit Card and Pay with Venmo. This strengthens Venmo's contribution to PayPal's broader consumer ecosystem.

In March 2026, Venmo announced a major expansion, extending its P2P payment experience to users worldwide. Venmo users can now send and receive money to and from hundreds of millions of PayPal users across 90 markets. This marks Venmo's largest market expansion since the app’s launch.

The results suggest that these initiatives are translating into stronger payment activity. Venmo’s total payment volume (TPV) increased 14% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Its share of PayPal's TPV expanded to 19% from 18% a year earlier. Pay with Venmo also remained a standout performer, growing 34% year over year and continuing to gain market share against competing payment methods.

For PayPal, Venmo has become more than a consumer engagement platform. The company is integrating Venmo more deeply into its merchant ecosystem. This enables consumers to pay with Venmo across a growing number of merchant checkouts and strengthens PayPal’s two-sided network of consumers and merchants.

If PayPal continues expanding the adoption of Pay with Venmo, the Venmo Debit Card and merchant checkout, Venmo could become a significantly larger revenue driver over time. With sustained double-digit payment growth and improving monetization, the platform appears well-positioned to support PayPal's long-term strategy of profitable, diversified growth.

How Are Block and Apple Faring in the Payments Space?

Block XYZ offers Cash App, a digital wallet, to consumers for P2P payments and investing. Management continues to expand Cash App beyond peer-to-peer transfers through products such as the Cash App Card, direct deposit, borrowing and integrated investing, increasing customer engagement and monetization. In first-quarter 2026, Cash App gross profit grew 38% year over year to $1.91 billion.

Apple AAPL continues to broaden the utility of its payments ecosystem through Apple Pay, Apple Wallet and Tap to Pay, making the iPhone an increasingly important platform for both consumers and merchants. As payment adoption grows, these services help strengthen customer loyalty, support Services revenue growth and reinforce the value of Apple's broader hardware and software ecosystem.

PYPL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PayPal have declined 2.1% in the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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From a valuation standpoint, PayPal shares are trading cheaply, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, PYPL stock is trading at 7.91X, which is at a significant discount to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s 17.28X.



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PayPal’s estimate revisions remain unchanged. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS is pegged at $5.30 over the past two months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PayPal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.