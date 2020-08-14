PayPal Co-Founder, DCG-Backed BTC Mining Firm Layer1 Accused of Patent Infringement
According to a recent lawsuit filed in the Western District Court of Texas, data center power management firm Lancium has accused bitcoin mining firm Layer1 of infringing upon its patented technology to adjust power usage in bitcoin mining facilities.Â
Backed by investors like PayPal Co-founder Peter Theil and the Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent company, Layer1 currently operates bitcoin mining facilities in West Texas.Â
- According to Lanciumâs filed complaint, Layer1âs âdemand-responseâ model which allows the firm to shut down mining operations and redirect power to the grid during high demand violates the firmâs patent.Â
- Granted earlier in March this year, Lancium holds a patent on technology to help adjust power consumption at âflexibleâ data centers that kick into action when there is low demand for power, hence making it cheaper, and shut down when there is a spike.
- According to exhibits attached with Lanciumâs filed complaint, the firm tried to alert Layer1 of this possible infringement in May this year but received no response from the mining firm.
- In its filed complaint, Lancium argues it should receive damages commensurate with wilful infringement of the firmâs patent and a permanent injunction should be granted to prevent any further violation by Layer1 or any of its employees.
- Layer1 did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit by press time.
Related Stories
- Mining Firm Hut 8 Reports 28% Drop in Q2 Revenue Following Bitcoin Halving
- Riot Blockchain Mined 227 Bitcoin in Q2
- Mining Stocks Are Beating Bitcoin in a Bullish Cryptocurrency Market
- Riot Blockchain Ends Week Up 29%, Hits 2020 High Ahead of Q2 Earnings Report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.