PayPal Beats on Strong Venmo Growth

Key Points PayPal beat top- and bottom-line expectations, posting 6% revenue and 18% earnings-per-share growth.

The company raised its full-year guidance and said it continues to make progress on key initiatives related to stablecoins and other new tech.

Expenses came in higher than last quarter, and free cash flow fell, but PayPal continues to reduce its share count.

Here's our initial take on PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) latest financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $7.9 billion $8.3 billion 5% Beat Adjusted EPS $1.19 $1.40 18% Beat Total payment volume $416.8 billion $443.5 billion 6% n/a Active accounts 429 million 438 million 2% n/a

PayPal Exceeds Expectations on Key Metrics

PayPal grew revenue by 6% in the quarter and earnings per share by 18%, topping Wall Street expectations for both, as the campaign by CEO Alex Chriss to boost profitability at the payments giant appears to be gaining traction.

Transaction margin dollars, a way to measure profitability, increased by 7% to $3.8 billion, and total payment volume climbed by 6% to $443.5 billion. PayPal is still finding ways to add new users to its ecosystem, boosting its number of active accounts by 2% year over year and 0.4% sequentially to 438 million.

The company also reported 20% Venmo revenue growth and said that its Braintree payment processing solution returned to transaction growth.

Free cash flow for the quarter totaled $692 million, about half of what was generated a year ago. And PayPal's $6.8 billion in operating expenses was up 3% year over year and up 8% from the $6.3 billion in the previous quarter.

But PayPal continues to put its cash to use for shareholders. The company returned $1.5 billion in the quarter, including repurchasing 22 million shares of its stock. Over the past three years, the company has reduced its share count by more than 13%.

Immediate Market Reaction

There had been a lot of positive commentary from Wall Street analysts ahead of earnings, and investors apparently were hoping for more from PayPal. The company's stock traded down 5% following the earnings report release but ahead of the market's opening in New York on Tuesday morning.

What to Watch

PayPal expects to earn between $1.18 and $1.22 per share in the current quarter, in line with Wall Street's $1.20-per-share consensus estimate. The company did boost its full-year guidance to $5.15 to $5.30 per share, ahead of its previous estimate of $4.95 to $5.10 per share. Even at the low end, that's higher than the $5.09 per share analysts had forecast.

Chriss started at PayPal in September 2023 with a mandate to focus operations and boost profitability. Results from the quarters since his appointment suggest the CEO is well on his way toward accomplishing that goal. PayPal, through Venmo and its checkout options, is already a major force in payments processing, and the company is investing heavily in areas like AI and stablecoins that represent both future opportunities and competitive threats.

For long-term-focused investors, PayPal appears to be on the right course.

