PayPal Beats Overall in Q3 Earnings, Outlook Up: ETFs to Tap

One of the largest online payment solutions providers PayPal Holdings PYPL reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.56% and increased 20.4% year over year. Net revenues of $7.42 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 9% on a FX-neutral (FXN) basis and 8.4% on a spot basis. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%.

Total payment volume amounted to $387.701 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15% on a spot basis and 13% on an FXN basis. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.53%. The stock surged 6.6% on Nov 2, responding to the upbeat earnings results.

Quarter Details

Growing transaction and other value-added services’ revenues drove top-line growth on a year-over-year basis in the reported quarter. Transaction revenues were $6.654 billion (90% of net revenues), up 7% year over year. Other value-added services generated revenues of $764 million (10% of net revenues), up 25% year over year.

U.S. net revenues accounted for 57% of total revenues. The top-line figure increased 7% year over year to $4.257 billion. International revenues increased 10% on a spot basis and 11% on an FXN basis to $3.161 billion.

PayPal witnessed a year-over-year decline of 1% in total active accounts, which came in at 428 million in the quarter under review. The total number of payment transactions was 6.275 billion, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. Payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis were 56.6 million, which improved 13% year over year.

Raised Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, PayPal expects revenues to grow roughly between 6% and 7% on a spot basis and 7% to 8% on an FXN basis. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to grow roughly 10% year over year to $1.36 per share. For 2023, PayPal raised its guidance for non-GAAP earnings to $4.98 from $4.95, suggesting growth of roughly 21% over 2022.

More Upside in the Share Price Awaiting?

Based on short-term price targets offered by 29 analysts, the average price target for PayPal comes to $83.63. The forecasts range from a low of $60.00 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.89% from the last closing price of $51.66.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, one should keep a close tab on PayPal-heavy ETFs like Grayscale Future of Finance ETF GFOF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments Fund IPAY, Global X FinTech ETF FINX and Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF STCE for some modest gains. PayPal has weights in the range of 6.6% to 3.8% in the above-mentioned ETFs, respectively.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX): ETF Research Reports

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY): ETF Research Reports

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF): ETF Research Reports

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.