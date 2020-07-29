PayPal beats estimates with 86% profit jump on pandemic spending shift

By David Henry

July 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday with an 86% increase in quarterly profit driven by the shift to online spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it expects the trends to continue and said that for the full year it now expects earnings per share to increase about 25% on 22% revenue growth.

Three months ago the company had withdrawn full-year guidance because of uncertainty about the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The company processed $222 billion in payments over the period, up 30% from a year earlier, adjusted for foreign exchange. The rate of payment growth compares with a year-earlier increase of 26% that had slowed to 19% in the first quarter when the pandemic broke and retail spending collapsed broadly.

Revenue increased 25% to $5.26 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $5.0 billion.

Net income increased to $1.53 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $823 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.[https://bit.ly/30d40DP]

The results reflected an unrealized investment gain worth 58 cents a share and included additional loan loss reserves amounting to 7 cents a share, down from the 17-cent reserve addition in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company said net income rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.07 per share, from $848 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company were as much as 2.8% higher after the bell.

Since last reporting results on May 6, PayPal shares had surged more than 40% as an investment play on e-commerce.

The shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday in regular market trading before the new results were posted.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by C Nivedita; editing by Diane Craft and Marguerita Choy)

