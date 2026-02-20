PayPal Is Back Near IPO-Era Prices—Value Setup or Value Trap?

Having fallen steadily since the summer of 2021, former tech darling PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is once again testing fresh lows. The stock now trades just above $40, roughly where it debuted publicly more than a decade ago. There’s no getting around it—the past couple of years have been a horrible time to be an investor.

Yet for those of us on the sidelines, behind the sell-off sits a number that’s almost impossible to ignore. With all the selling, PayPal’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has collapsed to 7.67, one of its lowest readings ever. For a $38 billion technology company that still generates billions in annual profit and free cash flow, that multiple stands out as extraordinarily low. It is not just cheap relative to its pandemic peak. It is cheap relative to its own history and to most of its mega-cap tech peers. The question investors should be asking themselves is whether this is a generational value setup or a classic value trap.

Why the Valuation Screams Opportunity

A single-digit P/E ratio for a profitable tech company is rare. PayPal is not a pre-revenue startup or a structurally impaired business bleeding cash. In its most recent quarterly report, revenue actually grew 3.6% year over year to its highest level ever. The kicker is that revenue growth has slowed materially compared to its peak years, and that’s the problem. But the company is still growing. It is still profitable. And it is still deeply embedded in the global payments ecosystem.

Historically, stocks that fall to single-digit earnings multiples tend to fall into one of two categories. Either earnings are about to collapse, or the market has become excessively pessimistic about medium-term prospects.

A Rare Combination: PayPal Hits Extreme Oversold + Deep Value

Sure, PayPal’s moat has been crumbling for years, and its status as the OG of digital payments doesn’t count for much anymore, but at 7.67 times earnings, PayPal is being priced as if growth will remain muted indefinitely. There’s a risk that that’s an overly negative assumption to make, especially when the technical setup supports the contrarian case.

PayPal’s relative strength index (RSI) recently dipped as low as 12 earlier this month and now sits around 28, still firmly in extremely oversold territory. That is the lowest reading in the stock’s history, and when you combine it with a record low P/E ratio of just 7.67, you are looking at a rare alignment of technical and fundamental compression. While this doesn’t guarantee an immediate bounce, it does signal that both sentiment and valuation have been pushed to extremes.

Why the Market Is Skeptical

Still, the stock’s collapse didn’t happen in a vacuum. Growth has slowed to near its weakest levels since PayPal became a public company. While its most recent earnings report showed record revenue numbers, the pace of expansion continues to decelerate.

Concerns around competitive pressure, especially in branded checkout, have intensified. Apple Pay, Stripe, and other fintech competitors have eroded parts of PayPal’s moat. Meanwhile, investor enthusiasm around AI-driven upside has faded, as the company has yet to convincingly demonstrate how it will meaningfully monetise that opportunity.

Leadership uncertainty has added another layer of risk. The current CEO is being replaced, with a new leader expected to step in next month. While that could eventually prove to be a positive catalyst, it also introduces execution uncertainty in the near term. Importantly, many analysts are urging caution even at these levels. Some argue that a low multiple is justified if growth remains muted and competitive pressures persist.

A Tempting Risk/Reward Profile for PayPal

And yet, the risk/reward profile is difficult to dismiss. Even within a cautious analyst community with a consensus rating of Hold, there are some contrarian voices. Susquehanna and Argus have both reiterated Buy ratings this month, with price targets reaching as high as $65, implying roughly 35% upside from current levels.

Expectations from the bullish camp do not require a heroic recovery to former highs, just some basic consolidation and a vote of confidence from value investors. When a stock and its valuation are beaten down this low, the bar for success is not very high.

The new CEO could also prove to be the positive catalyst investors have been waiting for. A clear strategic reset, renewed focus on revenue growth, and tangible progress in defending market share could shift sentiment quickly.

PayPal is no longer priced as the growth darling it once was. However, when a profitable $38 billion technology company trades at a single-digit P/E, near IPO-era prices, and at one of the most oversold technical readings in years, it demands attention.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.