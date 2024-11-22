News & Insights

PayPal assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

November 22, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani assumed coverage of PayPal (PYPL) with a Neutral rating and $88 price target PayPal is a leader in the payments industry that enables individual consumers, small businesses, and enterprises to manage and move money safely and easily, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While encouraged by the early results and company’s shift in strategy, it looks for continued execution and further progress against its goals before becoming more constructive on the stock.

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

