PayPal assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani assumed coverage of PayPal (PYPL) with a Neutral rating and $88 price target PayPal is a leader in the payments industry that enables individual consumers, small businesses, and enterprises to manage and move money safely and easily, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While encouraged by the early results and company’s shift in strategy, it looks for continued execution and further progress against its goals before becoming more constructive on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.