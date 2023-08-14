PayPal Appoints Intuit Executive Alex Chriss To Succeed Dan Schulman As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed senior Intuit executive, Alex Chriss, as President and CEO, effective September 27, 2023. Chriss will also join the Board on that date.

Chriss will succeed Dan Schulman, who announced in February his intention to retire from the company on December 31, 2023. Schulman will remain on the board of the company until its next annual meeting of stockholders in May 2024.

The appointment follows a thorough CEO search process, conducted by the Board over the last number of months. Chriss has the unanimous support of the Board and its CEO search committee following extensive engagement and evaluation across all of the key metrics that are critical to PayPal's future success.

Chriss is a seasoned and highly successful business leader, steeped in technology and product leadership experience who, since January 2019, has served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group, responsible for more than half of Intuit's revenue.

Chriss joined Intuit 19 years ago, serving in increasing levels of leadership across the company, including creating Intuit's Partner & Developer Platform, leading the Self-Employed Solutions team and then serving as the Small Business Group's Chief Product Officer from 2017 to 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.