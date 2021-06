June 30 (Reuters) - Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Wednesday it had added Enrique Lores, chief executive officer of HP Inc HPQ.N, to its board of directors, effective June 29.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

