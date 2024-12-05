PayPal announces updates to pricing for U.S. merchants, says Barclays

PayPal (PYPL) published an amendment to its user agreement, including several pricing updates applicable to U.S. merchants, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal tells investors in a research note. The analyst notes four changes to PayPal’s pricing, effective January 13, 2025, after the holiday season, including changes to PayPal Pay Later, Alternative Payment Methods, Advanced Credit/Debit Payments, and Virtual Terminal. Barclays made no change to its Overweight rating or $92 price target on PayPal shares.

