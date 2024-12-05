News & Insights

PayPal announces updates to pricing for U.S. merchants, says Barclays

December 05, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

PayPal (PYPL) published an amendment to its user agreement, including several pricing updates applicable to U.S. merchants, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal tells investors in a research note. The analyst notes four changes to PayPal’s pricing, effective January 13, 2025, after the holiday season, including changes to PayPal Pay Later, Alternative Payment Methods, Advanced Credit/Debit Payments, and Virtual Terminal. Barclays made no change to its Overweight rating or $92 price target on PayPal shares.

