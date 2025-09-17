Markets
PayPal And Google Partner To Power Next-Gen AI Shopping And Payment Solutions

September 17, 2025 — 10:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Google and PayPal announced a multiyear strategic partnership to improve how people and businesses buy and sell online. Together, the companies plan to make digital shopping easier and faster across different devices and platforms.

As part of this partnership, Google and PayPal will create new AI-powered shopping tools and set industry standards for a new kind of smart, automated shopping called "agentic commerce." PayPal will bring its global payment systems, personalized services, and secure identity tools, while Google will contribute its advanced AI technology to build these new experiences.

Both companies are also supporting the use of Google's Agent Payments Protocol—a secure and flexible system designed to support the future of smart, AI-driven shopping.

PayPal's services—like its branded checkout, Hyperwallet, and Payouts—will be built into various Google products to offer smooth and reliable payment options. PayPal Enterprise Payments will also handle card payments for Google Cloud, Google Ads, and Google Play, strengthening PayPal's role in Google's main platforms.

In addition, PayPal will work with Google Cloud to upgrade its technology and build the next generation of its commerce and payments systems.

