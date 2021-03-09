PayPal Acquiring Cryptocurrency Security Company Curv

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is acquiring a new asset. The company announced Monday that it has agreed to purchase Curv, a privately held digital asset security specialist based in Israel. It did not disclose either the price or the terms of the deal, but did say it expects the transaction to close by the end of June.

Curv focuses on security solutions (delivered via cloud computing) for the blockchain, the digital technology that is at the root of cryptocurrencies. It was formed in 2018 by two veterans of both private and public sector cybersecurity organizations in Israel. Because of its geopolitical position, security is a priority in the country, with cybersecurity being a modern aspect of this concern. As a result, Israeli cybersecurity experts are considered to be among the best in the world.

Image source: Getty Images.

Last October, PayPal plunged deep into the cryptocurrency market when it announced it would allow users of both its PayPal and Venmo payment services to trade in "cryptos" such as Bitcoin. While we can't ascertain whether buying Curv is a bargain since the price isn't being disclosed, it's obviously a complimentary asset that should strengthen PayPal's efforts in the cryptocurrency sphere.

Subsequent to its cryptocurrency rollout, PayPal formed a division for its digital currency and blockchain assets. Curv will be folded into that unit.

PayPal quoted its general manager of blockchain, crypto and digital currencies Jose Fernandez da Ponte, as saying, "The acquisition of Curv is part of our effort to invest in the talent and technology to realize our vision for a more inclusive financial system."

Investors might not be seeing it that way, however. On Monday, PayPal's stock closed the day 5.4% lower, a far steeper decline than the 0.5% of the S&P 500 index.

Find out why PayPal Holdings is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. PayPal Holdings is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.