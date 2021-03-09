Payoneer's Massive Growth Opportunity in the Payments Industry

Fintech company Payoneer is set to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ: FTOC). Cross-border payments are Payoneer's bread and butter, so in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on March 1, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses the opportunities in cross-border payments and how much room to grow Payoneer has with its CEO, Scott Galit.

10 stocks we like better than FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matt Frankel: So, how big of an opportunity do you see in cross-border payments, specifically, before I get to the bigger picture of your business?

Scott Galit: I mean, it's absolutely gigantic. It's tens of trillions of dollars a year that are moving around the world between and among trading partners and in practice, the way that money moves hasn't changed in more than a generation in any meaningful way. It still largely is moving around the world as wires and really what we've looked to do is modernize the way businesses are able to transact with each other in much the way technology is modernizing, the way we have the interfaces and the way we actually are communicating and interacting. Go ahead. I'm sorry, I went a little bit further than I meant to on the market size, but it's gigantic, it's one of the biggest markets in the world.

Frankel: No, that actually really leads into the next question really nicely. I read in the press release announcing your deal that you guys processed about $44 billion of payments last year.

Galit: Yeah.

Frankel: Your customer list includes some pretty impressive names. I think Amazon, Airbnb are some of your customers, for example if I'm quoting those correctly.

Galit: Correct.

Frankel: It sounds like it's been a pretty impressive story so far. We know the market size is huge, but Payoneer specifically, how does it grow from here and how big of an opportunity do you see for you?

Galit: That's what we're so excited about. You mentioned a few of the bigger household names that we work with. But actually, in addition to some of those great companies that everybody is really aware of, digital leaders around the world and we work with nine of the top 20 most highly valued companies in the world by market cap to give a sense of some of the big ones. But actually, what gets us most excited is the small businesses around the world that we work with and there are literally hundreds of millions of small businesses around the world, that if you think about it now, as the world is digitalizing, have opportunities to participate in digital commerce in ways that they didn't before and have opportunities to participate in cross-border digital commerce that they didn't before and so we're just scratching the surface. We're now up to over five million small businesses, enterprises, and marketplaces that we've worked within our history. But we see literally hundreds of millions of small businesses and billions of people that are now actually connected to opportunities in a digital world. We've really become an on-ramp for folks in many parts of the world to actually access and take advantage of these new opportunities that the digital world is creating.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Airbnb, Inc and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.