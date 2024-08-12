Payoneer Global Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Payoneer Global, presenting an average target of $8.5, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Marking an increase of 13.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $7.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Payoneer Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $8.50 $7.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $8.00 $6.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $8.00 $7.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Payoneer Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. The company started to empower global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Understanding the Numbers: Payoneer Global's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Payoneer Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Payoneer Global's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Payoneer Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Payoneer Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

