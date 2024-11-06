Payoneer Global price target raised to $13 from $10 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Payoneer Global (PAYO) to $13 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following a Q3 update that featured “strong” revenue and volume.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PAYO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.