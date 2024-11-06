Payoneer Global price target raised to $12 from $10 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the firm’s price target on Payoneer Global (PAYO) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a Q3 report that featured “emphatic top- and bottom-line beats” combined with a full-year 2025 guidance increase. The firm believes Payoneer is “likely to gain another important benefit from its strong print: a reframing of the narrative around the company in the minds of investors,” the analyst added.

