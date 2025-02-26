PAYO to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Payoneer PAYO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, before market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 71.3%.

Payoneer’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYO’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is $241.8 million, implying a 7.8% year-over-year increment. The top line is expected to have benefited from B2B, International Commercial Partners (ICP), and strong marketplace growth.

Furthermore, the continued adoption of card products and pricing initiatives are believed to have contributed to revenue growth. High-interest income driven by an increase in customer funds held on the platform is likely to have improved the top line as well.

We anticipate larger customer acquisition and expansion of average transaction sizes to have aided the B2B business. Strength in APAC, Latam and China is expected to have improved revenues from the ICP segment.

The consensus estimate for PAYO’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a 40% year-over-year rise. Robust top-line growth, strong margins and disciplined expense management are expected to have benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About PAYO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Payoneer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PAYO currently has an Earnings ESP of -31.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.2% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

