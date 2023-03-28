PAYO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.87, changing hands as low as $5.82 per share. Payoneer Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.325 per share, with $8.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.90.

