Is Paymentus Stock a Buy After Palisades Investment Partners Increased Its Stake By $6 Million?

Key Points

Palisades Investment Partners added 228,663 shares of Paymentus; estimated trade value $6.01 million (based on Q1 2026 average pricing).

The transaction represented a 2.36% change in fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The stake at quarter close totaled 429,134 shares valued at $10.90 million.

The position represents 4.27% of AUM, making it the fourth largest holding in the fund.

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What happened

Palisades Investment Partners, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, that it bought 228,663 additional shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) in the first quarter, bringing its total to 429,134 shares.

The estimated value of the trade was $6.01 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing prices during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $4.57 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy; Paymentus made up 4.27% of Palisades Investment Partners, LLC’s reported U.S. equity assets at quarter end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:SPXC: $24.68 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $11.73 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE:PKE: $11.42 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:PAY: $10.90 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWM: $8.45 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares of Paymentus were priced at $27.97, down 14.4% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 42.7 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.20 billion Net Income (TTM) $66.96 million Market Capitalization $3.46 billion Price (as of market close April 29, 2026) $27.97

Company snapshot

Paymentus provides cloud-based bill payment technology, including electronic bill presentment, payment services, and customer communication tools.

It operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for bill payment technology.

The company serves utility, financial services, insurance, government, telecommunications, and healthcare organizations as primary customers.

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment solutions, leveraging a scalable SaaS platform to streamline electronic payments and customer engagement for enterprise clients. The company’s strategy centers on recurring revenue from mission-critical payment infrastructure, supporting a diverse base of large billers across multiple regulated and service-intensive industries.

With a broad market reach and a focus on secure, integrated payment experiences, Paymentus maintains a competitive edge through innovation and reliability in the electronic payments sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The Q1 purchase of Paymentus stock by Los Angeles-based Palisades Investment Partners is a noteworthy event for investors. The investment advisory firm’s decision to add to its stake came at a time when shares were down, having reached a 52-week low of $22.02 in February. This suggests Palisades believes the stock will recover.

As a SaaS platform, Paymentus may have been caught up in Wall Street’s fears that artificial intelligence will disrupt the business models of SaaS companies, leading to a Q1 sell-off in the sector. Also, Paymentus stock’s valuation was high, as evidenced by a price-to-earnings ratio hovering near 70 at the end of 2025, making it ripe for a share price drop.

But with shares down around its 52-week low, now looks like a good time to follow Palisades Investment Partners’ lead and buy Paymentus. The company is doing well, posting a record $330.5 million in Q4 revenue. This represents strong 28% year-over-year growth.

Paymentus exited 2025 with $1.2 billion in revenue, up from $871.7 million in 2024. It expects more growth in 2026, forecasting sales of about $1.4 billion The company’s growing, profitable business suggests its shares will eventually bounce back.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.