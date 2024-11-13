Paymentus rises 17.2%

Paymentus (PAY) is up 17.2%, or $4.58 to $31.18.
- Paymentus price target raised to $36 from $25 at Baird
- Paymentus price target raised to $27 from $21 at Wells Fargo
- Paymentus Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Paymentus reports Q3 EPS 15c, consensus 9c
- Paymentus sees Q4 revenue $215M-$220M, consensus $203.6M
