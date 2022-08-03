Paymentus Q2 Loss Widens; Sees FY Revenue Below View

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to common stock widened to $2.5 million or $0.02 per share from $323 thousand or break even per share in the previous year.

PAY closed Wednesday regular trading at $18.11 up $1.49 or 8.97%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $2.76 or 15.24%.

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.4 million or break even per share for the latest quarter.

Revenue was $120.0 million, an increase of 28.3% from the second quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share and revenues of $117.81 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Paymentus expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be between $485 million and $492 million or approximately 25% to 27% growth year-over-year. Analysts expect annual revenue of $495.05 million.

Annual contribution profit is anticipated to be between $200 million and $204 million or 26% and 29% growth year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.