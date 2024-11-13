Paymentus price target raised to $36 from $25 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on Paymentus (PAY) to $36 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were again outstanding, beating significantly across metrics.

