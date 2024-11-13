Paymentus price target raised to $36 from $25 at Baird

Baird analyst David Koning raised the firm’s price target on Paymentus (PAY) to $36 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were again outstanding, beating significantly across metrics.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PAY:
- Paymentus price target raised to $27 from $21 at Wells Fargo
- Paymentus Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Paymentus reports Q3 EPS 15c, consensus 9c
- Paymentus sees Q4 revenue $215M-$220M, consensus $203.6M
- Paymentus sees FY24 revenue $829M-$834M, consensus $776.6M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.