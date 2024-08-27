Is Paymentus (PAY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Paymentus (PAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Paymentus is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Paymentus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PAY has returned 28.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 11.6% on average. This means that Paymentus is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.7%.

The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Paymentus belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.7% this year, meaning that PAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Palantir Technologies Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Paymentus and Palantir Technologies Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

