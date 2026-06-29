Paymentus (PAY) Moves 10.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Paymentus (PAY) shares soared 10.2% in the last trading session to close at $23.43. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Paymentus stock witnessed a price rise, driven by strength in its cloud-native, AI-enabled single-code-base platform that delivers scalable, secure and configurable bill payment solutions across multiple industries. Its proprietary Instant Payment Network, broad integrations with leading ERP, CIS and banking systems, and extensive partner ecosystem expand customer reach and create network effects. The company differentiates itself through rapid deployment, omnichannel payment capabilities, flexible APIs, strong security, and continuous innovation, enabling faster revenue collection, high customer retention and efficient expansion into new markets.

This electronic bill payment services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $345.36 million, up 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Paymentus, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PAY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Paymentus is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, MasterCard (MA), finished the last trading session 2.1% higher at $499.02. MA has returned -1% over the past month.

For MasterCard, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $4.74. This represents a change of +14.2% from what the company reported a year ago. MasterCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.