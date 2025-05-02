Paymentus Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Paymentus Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Investors in Paymentus Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 24.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Paymentus Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.09 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.13 0.15 0.12 0.10 Price Change % 25.0% 27.0% 14.000000000000002% -13.0%

Market Performance of Paymentus Holdings's Stock

Shares of Paymentus Holdings were trading at $33.45 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Paymentus Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Paymentus Holdings.

Analysts have given Paymentus Holdings a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $33.8, indicating a potential 1.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Euronet Worldwide, Remitly Global and WEX, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Euronet Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $118.0, suggesting a potential 252.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Remitly Global, with an average 1-year price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential 13.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WEX, with an average 1-year price target of $162.14, suggesting a potential 384.72% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Euronet Worldwide, Remitly Global and WEX are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Paymentus Holdings Outperform 56.48% $66.03M 2.76% Euronet Worldwide Neutral -12.58% $406.50M 3.04% Remitly Global Outperform 32.91% $211.50M -0.88% WEX Neutral 0.02% $379M 6.22%

Key Takeaway:

Paymentus Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, outperforming its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Paymentus Holdings is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Paymentus Holdings's Background

Paymentus Holdings Inc provides electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a Software-as-a-Service, (SaaS), secure, omni-channel technology platform. The platform integrates into a biller's core financial and operating systems to provide flexible and secure access to payment processing of credit cards, debit cards, eChecks and digital wallets across a number of channels including online, mobile, IVR, call center, chatbot and voice-based assistants. The Company generates revenue from payment transaction fees processed through the Company's platform. The fees are generated as a percentage of transaction value or a specified fee per transaction.

Paymentus Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paymentus Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 56.48% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paymentus Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paymentus Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paymentus Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

