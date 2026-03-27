Paymentus Holdings (PAY) Price Target Decreased by 13.52% to 33.99

The average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) has been revised to $33.99 / share. This is a decrease of 13.52% from the prior estimate of $39.30 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.09% from the latest reported closing price of $25.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 27.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.14%, an increase of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.45% to 53,205K shares. The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,553K shares representing 13.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares , representing an increase of 45.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 107.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,655K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,181K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,877K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,788K shares , representing a decrease of 31.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,500K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,239K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares , representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 11.22% over the last quarter.

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