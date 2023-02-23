Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.0 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $132.2 million from $108.1 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.0 Mln. vs. $4.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $132.2 Mln vs. $108.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575-$600 mln

