Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY):

Earnings: -$0.7 million in Q3 vs. $0.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $128.2 million in Q3 vs. $101.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $485-$492 mln

