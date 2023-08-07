Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY):

Earnings: $5.84 million in Q2 vs. -$2.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.16 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $148.94 million in Q2 vs. $119.97 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $150 to $154 MLN Full year revenue guidance: $599 to $609 MLN

