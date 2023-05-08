Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) announced earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.9 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $148.3 million from $116.7 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.7 Mln. vs. $1.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $148.3 Mln vs. $116.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $142-$148 mln Full year revenue guidance: $591-$606 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.