Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Paymentus (PAY) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 25.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $21.02 in the previous session. Paymentus has gained 10% since the start of the year compared to the 8.6% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 15% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 4, 2024, Paymentus reported EPS of $0.11 versus consensus estimate of $0.06 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.09%.

For the current fiscal year, Paymentus is expected to post earnings of $0.29 per share on $733.59 million in revenues. This represents a -6.25% change in EPS on a 19.38% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.37 per share on $862.41 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 23.33% and 17.56%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Paymentus may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Paymentus has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 66.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 70.8X versus its peer group's average of 10.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Paymentus currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Paymentus passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Paymentus shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does PAY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PAY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is AppLovin Corporation (APP). APP has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. AppLovin Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 40%, and for the current fiscal year, APP is expected to post earnings of $2.50 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

Shares of AppLovin Corporation have gained 32.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 24.35X and a P/CF of 24.28X.

The Technology Services industry is in the top 33% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PAY and APP, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

