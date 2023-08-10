Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Paymentus (PAY) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 48.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $15.39 in the previous session. Paymentus has gained 87.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9.7% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 18.5% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2023, Paymentus reported EPS of $0.08 versus consensus estimate of $0.01.

For the current fiscal year, Paymentus is expected to post earnings of $0.13 per share on $607.88 million in revenues. This represents an 85.71% change in EPS on a 22.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.18 per share on $741.1 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 38.46% and 21.92%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Paymentus may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Paymentus has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 113.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 22.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 54X versus its peer group's average of 7.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Paymentus currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Paymentus passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Paymentus shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does PAY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PAY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT). CLBT has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Cellebrite DI Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 66.67%, and for the current fiscal year, CLBT is expected to post earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $310.3 million.

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. have gained 14.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 48.42X and a P/CF of 88.27X.

The Technology Services industry is in the top 41% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PAY and CLBT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

