Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.70 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $9.36 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.34 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $280.07 million from $197.42 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.70 Mln. vs. $9.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $280.07 Mln vs. $197.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $278 - $282 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.123 - $1,132 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.