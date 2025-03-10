Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.15 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $9.40 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.30 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 56.5% to $257.877 million from $164.800 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.15 Mln. vs. $9.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $257.877 Mln vs. $164.800 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $241 - $249 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.